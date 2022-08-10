The Dubbo Roos' season will now come down to one match and co-coach Paul Elliott knows his side will be ready for the challenge of taking on Forbes Platypi this Saturday.
Dubbo will host Forbes in the final round of the Blowes Cup regular season in a battle between fourth and fifth on the ladder, with one side to miss out on finals.
It is a must-win fixture for both sides who sit just a single point apart on the ladder, with the winner of Saturday's match to meet Orange Emus in week one of the finals.
After having faced Forbes twice this year, Elliott is expecting another tough clash against the Platypi on Saturday.
"We've spoken about the fact that it is basically a semi-final come early," he said.
"I'm sure Forbes will be very confident after their upset over Bathurst and they will be full of energy.
"We are keen to get back on our home track and give it a red hot crack."
The two sides have split their respective meetings so far this season but Dubbo was the victors the last time the Platypi were in town, something Elliott remembers well.
"That was a really good contest, Forbes got out to a good start from memory," he said.
"We sort of came home strong, that was partly because of a big home crowd and our home track.
"Hopefully we get another big crowd there this weekend to cheer us on."
Forbes will no doubt come into the match riding high after defeating Bathurst Bulldogs last weekend in a high-scoring affair while the Roos showed plenty of fight in their loss to Cowra.
Having boasted a near full-strength backline last weekend, Elliott said the Roos will be without one of their key forwards but a pair of reliable players will return.
"It will be a similar squad, Will Michell will be missing," he said.
"We should have Shawn McHugh back and Andy Leathem should be back in the front row as well.
"There is one or two out then another couple back in but we are not strangers to that this year.
"We've got a bit of depth in some of those positions now at this point of the season so it will be handy."
Ratu Roko will be another big inclusion for the Roos having recently returned after training with NSW Country and Elliott is confident the flying winger will make an impact on Saturday.
"That will be a good inclusion, he is back from his NSW Country training camp," he said.
"It will be good to have him, he performed really well last time against Forbes.
"Hopefully he can do the same again."
Creativity is not something the Roos lack in their backline with Josh Bass and Calub Cook playing off the cuff at times while halfback Tom Koerstz guiding the side around the park.
Elliott is hoping he can see his backline produce strong football for the full 80 minutes this weekend against a strong Forbes outfit.
"Consistency has been our backlines focus this week," he said.
"We've been a bit hot and cold most weeks but with a bit of extra pressure and more to play for they can execute their plays a bit better this week."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
