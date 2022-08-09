THINKING of a grand prize - it is something that is on the mind of rugby teams across the Central West at the moment.
With some finals series having already kicked off and others set to commence across the next fortnight, the business end of the season has well and truly arrived.
Advertisement
So how do you claim a premiership trophy?
Depth of talent within a squad, stars who can produce those moments of individual brilliance, mentors who pull off tactical master strokes and self belief all help.
Luck certainly plays a role too and if the latest round of Central West Rugby Union taught us anything, the unpredictable can, and will, happen.
BATHURST Bulldogs playmaker Brad Glasson - he's the man who stands out with his flowing locks but also stands out for the magic he weaves on a rugby field.
On Saturday in Forbes his did it for the 100th time as a Bathurst Bulldog.
Though Bulldogs weren't able to mark the occasion with a Blowes Cup win - Forbes scored seven minutes into injury time to take the honours - seeing Glasson in action was still special.
When Glasson injured his shoulder making a tackle in Bathurst Bulldogs' match against against Orange City in early July, it was feared he may not be back for finals.
But on Saturday Glasson not only returned, he scored a try and threw the final pass for two others.
"Pound for pound he's the hardest man in the club," Bulldogs centre Adam Plummer said of Glasson.
"I was worried for Glasso coming back that his head wouldn't be in the game and he'd be worried about his shoulder, but he charged into Matt Coles [number 8] off the line, not a worry in the world, putting his body on the line like he always does every game."
Plummer, who was part of the same Bulldogs colts side as Glasson many years ago, knows he shapes as a key figure for the looming Blowes Cup finals.
"He's been out half the season and he'd probably still be in it for players' player, when he's there he's always in the game," he said.
THERE'S plenty of rough-and-tumble that goes on during a rugby union match, but it's not often you'll find the referee involved.
After starting in third grade, Orange City Lions veteran Darren Wooding found himself coming off the bench for first grade in the final few minutes of their Blowes Cup clash with Orange Emus.
Advertisement
With eyes only for his opposition prop, Cody Perrott, Wooding found himself colliding with referee Evelyn George in the 73rd minute and it was all captured on Clutch TV.
George was straight up to her feet while Wooding, ever the gentleman, was as apologetic as you'd expect.
While it would've been a shock to see, there's always a little laugh when a referee hits the turf.
WHAT do you do when you are in need of a finals rugby miracle? In the case of CSU you can draw inspiration from pulling one off in the past.
Advertisement
So firstly, why does CSU need a miracle?
Last Saturday in the final round of the New Holland Cup's regular season, CSU suffered a crushing 81-22 loss against Parkes in Parkes.
It was a field day for the big, strong and fast Boars backs as the likes of centres Tupou Vereti and Sororpepeli Soqe plus fullback Semi Rokodinono crossed on multiple occasions.
This Sunday CSU will again travel to Parkes to face the Boars in the minor semi-final. Lose and it's season over.
Trying to mastermind a 60-point turnaround in the space of a week is no easy task, some would say the students need a miracle. But experienced CSU coach Dave Conyers has done it before.
In 2019 CSU beat Narromine 30-29 in the grand final, the same side which had defeated them 57-10 in the major semi-final.
Advertisement
"We've got to come back here [Parkes] and play them again, but we've lost games by 50 before then come back and won next time. We did it against Narromine," Conyers said.
"We've got a few blokes to come back, we were missing three or four first graders, so having them back will help.
"We've got to regroup, reboot and try and turn it around. You just never know, rugby is a funny game."
The key for CSU in pulling off a miracle in Parkes is retaining possession much better than they did last Saturday.
If Parkes has less ball, naturally that's less opportunities its dangerous back line has.
"It's been an issue trying to match teams that way, in size, so we've just got to deny these teams possession, we can't give away the ball so easily," Conyers said.
Advertisement
"We've definitely got to shut their running game because they just killed us."
Can CSU pull it off or will Parkes survive?
Who knows but it's probably worth remembering CSU lost 40-0 to Dubbo Rhinos in the season opener but beat them 18-10 late last month.
BEFORE the 2022 edition of the Blowes Cup kicked off, Bathurst Bulldogs co-coach Dean Oxley stressed that it would take more than just 15 of his club's finest to get the job done.
Advertisement
It's a point that has been proven as, a week out from the finals series, Bulldogs are set for a top two finish even though the first grade starting line-up has been constantly altered.
"We've always played with a squad this year and I said it at the very beginning prior to the season commencing, that we are not going to just have 15 players," Oxley said.
"We've had 32 different players now who have taken to the field in first grade and I've got confidence in all of them. The club is strong and the depth is fantastic."
Last Saturday while Bulldogs could not quite hold off a Forbes side fighting for survival, the depth Oxley speaks of was on show.
Though missing the likes of skipper Peter Fitzsimmons and his fellow Central West representative talents Joe Nash, Kurt Weekes and Justin Mobbs, other Bulldogs stepped up.
In the forward pack Zac Taylor - who scored a brilliant try - and Tom Felsch impressed - while Bryce Rue shifted from the wing to fullback and did a solid job.
Advertisement
"Zac Taylor he was fantastic, he took on the responsibility of being the major line-out winner of the day with Mobbsy out and he did tremendously well, him and Tom Felsch, young boys who are stepping up and really taking on a significant role," Oxley said.
"Young Ruey, he played fullback and kicked really well with three from three. He took on the responsibility left by Nashy and they're big shoes to fill.
"I was really impressed with the way the young boys stepped up, it's just money in bank as far as I'm concerned."
As well as that trio, a proven Bulldogs performer - centre Adam Plummer - produced one of his biggest games of 2022 thus far.
"Adam on the back of his carries gave us opportunities to attack, he had an outstanding game, I think it was his best of the year," Oxley said.
Advertisement
"Just the way he was dragging people through the line, carrying them on his back basically, he made the extra metres to get us some front-foot ball."
EVER since Doug Sandry took over the Dubbo Rhinos it felt as if they were building towards something, and it is now looking like this could be a season to remember for the club.
Sandry has the Rhinos in the New Holland Cup major final on the Saturday against Mudgee. A win for Dubbo would mean they host the grand final, something which seemed almost impossible several seasons ago.
With the emergence of young guys like Dale Smith, Kaiden Hill and Lachie O'Malley, the Rhinos have a young core they can build around while their experienced players are also getting the job done.
Advertisement
Ask most clubs in the New Holland Cup and facing Mudgee at Glen Willow might be the top of their list of places they don't want to go, but the Rhinos took the Wombats right to the limit just a few weeks ago.
At full-time it was 16-10.
Sandry has spoken all season about peaking at the right time and his side could very well do so this weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.