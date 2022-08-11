Western Advocate

Jenolan Caves Road to reopen after six-week closure due to landslip in heavy rain

August 11 2022 - 11:25pm
The Two Mile section of Jenolan Caves Road (pictured during roadworks last year) has been cut off since early July due to a landslip. Picture: Transport For NSW

Jenolan Caves Road is set to open later today (Friday, August 12), for Caves House patrons and Jenolan Caves ticket holders, almost six weeks after a landslip in heavy rain closed the road.

