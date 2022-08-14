Western Advocate
Weather

After a wet few days for Bathurst, there's more rain on the way

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 14 2022 - 1:07am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's been a wet few days for Bathurst, but there's more rain on the way

BATHURST has received close to 30 millimetres of rain since Friday and it looks like the city might be bracing for further wet weather this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.