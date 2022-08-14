It's been a wet few days for Bathurst, but there's more rain on the way

BATHURST has received close to 30 millimetres of rain since Friday and it looks like the city might be bracing for further wet weather this week.
To 9am on Sunday morning, the city had officially received 29.6mm of rain at Bathurst's official rain gauge at the airport.
Bathurst has now received a total of 85.8mm of rain in August and could be on track for breaking the record for the month, which was set back in 1998 when 121mm fell.
Looking ahead, further rain is expected on Monday (up to 2mm), Tuesday (up to 2mm) and Friday (3mm), with a slight respite of somewhat clear weather in-between on Wednesday and Thursday.
