Before McDonalds and KFC made their way to Bathurst it was all about the fish and chips, and not many know their way around the deep fryer like Soula Aspros.
Mrs Aspros has been the face behind the counter at Carillon Fish Shop in George Street for almost 50 years, and has become a Bathurst icon.
After running a pub in Coonamble for around nine years, Mrs Aspros and her family made the move to Bathurst in 1973.
At the time, Carillon Fish Shop was owned by her brother-in-law but he was looking to retire.
So Mrs Aspros and her family packed up their things and made the move to town, so she could take the helm at the shop.
"When I came to Bathurst I'd say there were two fish shops and no Kentucky Fried Chicken, no McDonalds, nothing," Mrs Aspros said.
"My brother-in-law used to run this shop, then we took over in 1973.
"He's got four kids; two boys, two girls, and they all went to Sydney and he wanted to go to Sydney."
Though it was a big change from owning and running the pub at Coonamble, Mrs Aspros adapted well and has clearly perfected the recipe of success, having run the local fish and chips shop for 48 years.
With the help of her daughter Martha, and another girl who works on weekends, Carillon Fish Shop has developed a loyal and large customer base.
Mrs Aspros said she has people coming in who have been customers for quite a number of years, and as they get older they bring their children in and the cycle continues.
"I want to sell and the customers say, 'No you don't have to sell', they want me to stay here," she said.
In any successful business a good worth ethic is essential, and Mrs Aspros knows this very well.
Having worked 13 to 14-hour days, six and seven days a week for almost 50 years - with one week over Christmas her only downtime - the local icon knows her days of running the business are now numbered.
However, at 87 years of age this November, she's still not quite ready to call it quits.
"I'd like to [make it to 50 years] but my legs are sore now. It hurts me too much walking," Mrs Aspros said.
"I'm here at half past seven in the morning and I close the shop at about eight or eight-thirty depending on how busy it is.
"I don't know, people say sell it but I just feel if I sell the shop what am I going to do."
Looking back on her time as a business owner, Mrs Aspros said most days are pretty much the same.
However one day that stands out is when she got a visit from Bathurst MP Paul Toole, who stopped by the fish and chips store to congratulate her on being named a Bathurst Living Legend.
Mrs Aspros was added to the honour list in 2021 for her involvement in the community and having run Carillon Fish Shop for almost five decades.
Very humbled to be acknowledged, and not one to toot her own horn, Mrs Aspros said it was nice to be named a Bathurst Living Legend.
"I don't know who sponsored me but someone put me in because I'd been cooking fish and chips for a long time," Mrs Aspros said.
"It is crazy come to think of it but I've done it ... I'm still going, I can't complain.
"I do [enjoy it]. I talk to the people, work and make some friends."
Like any business owner Mrs Aspros has had good days and bad days, but overall enjoys her time behind the counter.
"I have bad times, I have good times, that's life," she said.
The fish and chip shop is open all day Monday to Saturday, supplying Bathurst residents with lunch and dinner, or a snack in between.
While officially called Carillon Fish Shop, most locals refer to the business as Mrs Aspros' fish and chips, which shows just how much of a mark she's made in town.
