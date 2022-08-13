Western Advocate

Soula Aspros approaching 50 years behind the counter at Carillon Fish Shop

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
August 13 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mrs Aspros approaching 50 years in business. Picture: Amy Rees

Before McDonalds and KFC made their way to Bathurst it was all about the fish and chips, and not many know their way around the deep fryer like Soula Aspros.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.