Bathurst Youth Council elects new mayor and deputy for 2022-23

BATHURST Youth Council has elected its new mayor and deputy mayor for 2022-23.
Harvey Lew, of Bathurst High Campus, has been elected as the new mayor, having been the deputy mayor in 2021-22.
Scots All Saints College student Ella Kay, who was a youth councillor the previous year, has been elected as the deputy mayor.
Mr Lew believes his time on the Bathurst Youth Council has been the "best opportunity".
"The Youth Council has been the best opportunity I've had in my entire 17 years of life," he said.
"The people I've met and the opportunities I've got have been great. Even things I've been able to be a part of, like Chase the Rainbow, leading an event that had 600 people was amazing.
"Being up at the Bathurst 1000 and meeting all these ministers too, I honestly couldn't have imagined that.
"All 14 councillors are like minded and passionate about the same thing and that's young people. That's what we're here for and that's what's important.
"It's great to be involved in a group of people that are passionate about the same thing."
Mr Lew said he was "honoured" to be elected the new youth mayor.
"It's very exciting. I wasn't expecting it," he said.
"I'm just grateful to be able to come back this year and then to be elected as mayor, I'm absolutely honoured.
"I've got no doubt it'll be a great 12 months, I have complete faith in these 14 people and I'm confident we'll make a difference."
Ms Kay said she's hoping to bring some of her ideas and initiatives to the table.
"I'm very excited. I think last term we were able to get out a lot of ideas and I feel like I've still got more ideas and initiatives that I want to plan out," she said.
" I really love all the youth councillors, I feel like it's going to be fantastic.
"Anyone opportunity for me to create change, like the change I want to see, I thrive in that kind of environment."
Bathurst Youth Council ran Chase the Rainbow earlier this year, a family-friendly event that saw participants doused in different powders when passing colour stations.
Mr Lew is hoping to run similar, successful events again this upcoming term.
"We've got a lot events and projects planning that we've done at this meeting," he said.
" Everyone has some key ideas, we just have to narrow down what ones we'll focus on during this term.
"We often find people are passionate about mental health. That's becoming increasing important, after finishing the COVID-19 and returning to normal life.
