Mitchell sigh-way: Drivers should prepare for more exasperation due to further works on road

THOSE driving between Bathurst and Orange will need to factor in further disruptions from this Monday.
Transport for NSW has already warned motorists about a night detour that will be in place on the highway from this Sunday, August 21 to Thursday, August 25 due to essential maintenance between Marys Lane (at Dunkeld) and The Rocks.
In a separate traffic alert on Friday afternoon, Transport for NSW said traffic conditions will change on the Mitchell Highway at Vittoria East from this Monday, August 22 due to asphalt replacement work.
It says the work is expected to take two months to complete, weather permitting, and the work will be carried out overnight between 6pm and 7am, Sunday to Thursday - again, weather permitting.
Transport for NSW says it will also be carrying out work to widen the highway for safety improvements and The Rocks overtaking lane will be closed while this work is carried out.
The highway widening work will start on Monday, September 5, is expected to take two months to complete and work hours will be 7am to 6pm, weather permitting, according to Transport for NSW.
