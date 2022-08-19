Western Advocate

Motorists should prepare for more exasperation due to further works on Mitchell Highway

Updated August 19 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:24am
Mitchell sigh-way: Drivers should prepare for more exasperation due to further works on road

THOSE driving between Bathurst and Orange will need to factor in further disruptions from this Monday.

