CANINES are most effective when they hunt as a pack and Bulldogs are no exception.
The Bathurst Bulldogs' approach to their rugby this season has been on getting the best out of every single player from the first XV, to the women, to those in third grade.
To do that they've worked together at training, the coaching staff sharing their knowledge across all playing groups.
The result of this approach, the one pack of Bulldogs mentality, is that all four of the club's senior teams will be playing in a grand final this Saturday at Ashwood Park.
"We're trying to value add something to each player in the club, not just the first graders, it's about every player in the club," first grade co-coach Dean Oxley said.
"So we do training on a Tuesday night where all the coaches coach all the players, it's not like we just coach our team.
"The concept of Tuesday night is that it's club night. I'm coaching the women for a particular station drill, Chris Plunkett is doing the same, Adam Dwyer - we're all coaching every player in the club.
"So that tends to allow for the harmony and the interest in other teams, not just being fully focused on our own team ... we've become quite a close club."
It is the second time in four years that Bulldogs have managed to not only secure hosting rights for grand final day - it came via the first XV beating Cowra in the major semi - but qualify all grades as well.
As Oxley points out, that second grade lost just once on their way to the decider is ultra impressive given what they've done for the good of the overall Bulldogs pack.
"During the year second grade has done a lot of work to help out third grade or help out first grade," Oxley said.
"That sort of mentality at the club has been playing for each other, which is fantastic, but in the process that means normally someone gets disadvantaged.
"I know our second grade side got beaten by Dubbo in Dubbo because most of them had to play two games on that day. I know seconds also allowed us to have fresh reserves in first grade this year because we needed a little bit of support, so they again sacrificed themselves.
"So to get all four grades in has been a mammoth effort by the club and I just love that mentality of we all get around each other.
"It's a good feeling at the moment."
The grand final action at Ashwood Park begins with the colts grand final between Dubbo Roos and Mudgee, which kicks off at 9.30am.
The women's decider follows at 11am, thirds at 12.15pm, seconds at 1.45pm, while first grade kicks off at 3.30pm.
