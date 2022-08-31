COMPLETE a remarkable underdog story with a premiership, send out a club legend on a high note - that is what the Bathurst Bulldogs third grade side is hoping to do this Saturday.
When the regular rounds of this season's Blowes Cup third grade competition were completed, not many people rated Bathurst Bulldogs as a title threat.
Advertisement
They sat on the bottom of the four-team ladder and had only managed a pair of wins.
But after the Bathurst Bulldogs first XV won the major semi-final to book hosting rights for the grand final, it provided the thirds with one huge motivator.
They responded by beating Orange City 25-13 in the minor semi-final then minor premiers Orange Emus 17-10 in the preliminary final.
"We couldn't be the only ones who didn't play at home. We've got all four grades in, the club has done well," co-coach Barry Froebel said.
"We won two games throughout the season, obviously third grade is a dying art with only four teams in the comp, not having Forbes and Cowra involved makes it hard.
"So you know you've got a finals spot but injuries, numbers and each time we played we'd only lose by a small amount, a try basically.
"We've struggled some weeks for numbers in thirds, but the one big thing the guys did was we didn't quit, we showed up.
"They found a bit of extra heart coming into the finals. Knowing we had a home final, it certainly gets the guys a bit more revved up."
Aside from the lure of a premiership medal and being crowned champions on their home turf this Saturday, the Bulldogs also want to give a team-mate a retirement present.
"We've got one of our oldest heads, Timothy Booby, who's been the most loyal person at the club with 122 caps finally calling his retirement," Froebel said.
"Both his sons were Bathurst Bulldogs first graders, he's stayed as they've moved on, and he keeps showing up every day.
"He plays at prop, he's built like one as well, but he just plays wherever you put him really."
Booby will come off the bench in Saturday's grand final, which will also be Froebel's first as a senior Bulldogs coach.
Advertisement
"I coached a bit of juniors with my two kids both playing Bathurst Bulldogs juniors. I tried to make my career return a couple of years ago, snapped my ACL in the first 20 seconds of a trial game," he said.
"So that ended my playing career so I decided to try coaching this year. Along with my assistant Jordan Ward, who I also work with, it's been good, we have a forwards and backs regime and the guys have really worked together."
Working well together is what Bulldogs will need to do if they are to upset the Dubbo Kangaroos, a side which earned its spot in the grand final with a 15-12 win over Emus in the major semi-final.
From the three times the pair have met previously this season the Bulldogs have won once - 19-10 in round 12 - while the Roos took the honours in the other games 31-12 and 24-10.
Froebel feels the key to winning is for his Bulldogs to do exactly the same thing as they've done over the past fortnight.
"We need to do what we've done in each of our finals so far, be the intimidator and start strong and show that we want it more," he said.
Advertisement
The third grade grand final will kick off at 12.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.