Bathurst records its wettest August this century

THERE'S been no doubt about it, August has been wet.
But according to the Bureau of Meteorology historical statistics, its been the wettest August on record this century.
Official rain records at the Bathurst Airport report that 115.8 millimetres of rain fell across the month, with rain falling on 19 separate days across the course of August.
Bathurst hasn't received that much rain in August since 1998, when a total of 121mm fell.
Going off the old Bathurst Agricultural Station weather statistics, the wettest August on record was 1986, when a massive 163.22mm fell.
Throughout the course of August this year, there were five days where more than 10mm fell, including two days where more than 20mm fell.
The most rain that fell in a single day was back on Friday, August 5, when 27.4mm fell.
The average rainfall for August in the past almost 30 years is 42.6mm.
Bathurst has now received a total of 510.6mm for the entirety of 2022.
