Driver suffers head and hand injuries after car rolls

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated September 1 2022 - 12:25am, first published 12:08am
Emergency services at the scene of the single vehicle roll over.

A MAN has been taken to Orange Health Service suffering head and hand injuries after rolling his car on Ophir Road on Thursday morning.

Local News

