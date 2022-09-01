A MAN has been taken to Orange Health Service suffering head and hand injuries after rolling his car on Ophir Road on Thursday morning.
Police, paramedics and fire crews responded to a triple 000 call for assistance just after 8.30am, following reports a sedan had left the road, rolled and come to land in a paddock, about a kilometre past Abercrombie House.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said they responded to a call for help to a single car accident.
"There was a male patient and the car had rolled onto its roof, landing in the paddock," she said.
The spokesperson said the male driver, who was in his 40s, was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.
When paramedics arrived they treated him at the scene for injuries to his head and his hand, before transporting him to Orange Health Service via road ambulance for further treatment.
The spokesperson said three ambulance units responded to the call out, along with police and fire protection.
