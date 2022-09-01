THERE'S been a void of competitive football recently for the Bathurst Giants senior women's side, as they get set to defend their title in this Saturday's grand final, but a healthy dose of club spirit has helped keep the team motivated ahead of the big day.
Giants go into the decider without any football for three weeks but they certainly won't be underprepared for their game against the Dubbo Demons at George Park 2.
Advertisement
The minor premiers enjoyed an extra training session last Sunday and have been actively supporting the team's senior and junior sides across their finals campaigns.
Direct qualification through to the grand final meant the Giants watched the Demons-Bathurst Bushrangers preliminary final from the sidelines, and that came one week after their game against the Orange Tigers was washed out.
It leaves the Giants with a grand final preparation that no-one would envy, although coach Liz Kennedy said her team's engagement with all other teams has kept them enthusiastic for their own big day.
"We helped out with the preliminary finals that we hosted over the weekend, it was great to get up there and cheer on the boys, and then we had a training session on Sunday," she said.
"Missing out on the game before wasn't too bad because we were able to get over a few niggling injuries that we've had. It's been great to get around each other and the club spirit has been alive and well this week. It's been amazing to see.
"After training on Wednesday night the men's and women's teams all went back to Panthers together for dinner. We've been getting around each other and really embracing the week.
"The time away can go both ways. It's good to get over a couple of injuries but it would have been nice to have one more hit out before the weekend."
Katie Kennedy and Hailee Taylor both played in the Giants' latest game - a 41-point win over the Bathurst Bushrangers on August 13 - but they will be fully fit this time around as the club chases its third straight women's crown.
The run towards the grand final has seen the Giants continually kicking goals - both literally and figuratively.
Giants have kicked an average of 11 goals a game across their ongoing four game winning streak, a run that also includes a dominant victory over their grand final opponents.
That latest win tipped the head-to-head this season 3-2 in favour of the Giants.
Kennedy said the team's play was trending in the right direction with September on the horizon.
"We need to just keep our heads. We like the free flowing footy whereas Dubbo a pack-dominant. I think if we play our brand of footy we'll go alright," she said.
"I think if we can dominate that centre clearance then we've got players there like Liv [Johnston] and our small players like Elise [Gullifer] and Hailee who can pick up the crumbs and do their snaps.
"The girls are so upbeat. I say it year after year but they're such an amazing group of girls who love their footy. They're sad that this will be their last game for the year. They're really excited for it."
First bounce in the women's grand final is 12.30pm.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.