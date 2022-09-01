Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

Bathurst Bushrangers players at full fitness for 2022 AFL Central West's senior men's tier one grand final

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
September 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S been a season of constant injury and sickness disruptions for many teams across the Central West but the Bathurst Bushrangers men's tier one side might have avoided those troubles at the best possible time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.