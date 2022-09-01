Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst Giants ready to battle as underdogs in 2022 AFL Central West senior men's tier one grand final

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
September 1 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Giants are looking to follow in the footsteps of the 2013 Orange Tigers this Saturday at George Park 2 as they look to bring down an unbeaten Bathurst Bushrangers side on grand final day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.