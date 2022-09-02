WHEN Legacy volunteers approach you in the CBD today, answer their call for help and support the families of 87 veterans living in Bathurst.
Legacy Badge Week runs from August 28 until September 3, and on Friday, September 2, school students from across the city are helping the Bathurst Division of Legacy raise funds.
For almost 100 years, Legacy has kept the promise to thousands of veterans' families, helping provide financial and social support for those in their care during times of hardship and grief.
This year focuses on Little Badge: Big Impact - the notion that even the smallest of donations will have a real and heartwarming impact on the lives of veterans' families.
After the events of the last two years were severely impacted due to COVID-19, Bathurst Division is hoping that Badge Week will again give the opportunity for the community to show its support and raise funds to help provide support and services for some of the most vulnerable in the community.
Club president Jeff Cox said the Bathurst Division currently looks after 87 veterans' families, providing services like home-care visits, day trips, social outings, education support and holiday camps for Legacy Youth.
He said today volunteers are selling Legacy merchandise including pens, badges and Legacy bears, which are also available at the RSL Club, Bathurst Regional Council, Bunnings and Donna Callista Hairdressing.
"Our major fundraising day is today [Friday, September 2] and students will also be canvassing the local shopping areas," he said.
To find out other ways to support Legacy, whether by purchasing merchandise or making a donation, or to learn more about Legacy, visit www.legacy.com.au, call Bathurst Legacy on a Monday on 6333 2913 or email the group on bathurst@legacyclubservices.org.au.
