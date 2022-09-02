Western Advocate

Volunteers selling Legacy merchandise in Bathurst CBD on Friday, September 2

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated September 2 2022 - 12:34am, first published 12:11am
Zoe Cunningham, Gabrielle Kelly and Georgie McPhail volunteered for Legacy on Friday and called into the Western Advocate as part of their rounds in the CBD.

WHEN Legacy volunteers approach you in the CBD today, answer their call for help and support the families of 87 veterans living in Bathurst.

