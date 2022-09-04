Aidan Ryan's return to Apex Oval could not have gone better after he was named player of the final in Bathurst Panthers' win over Dubbo CYMS.
Ryan was brilliant for the Panthers as they defeated CYMS 29-24 in a back-and-forth affair in the Western Premiers Challenge final.
Advertisement
Having scored a try in the win, Ryan admitted it was great to get back on a ground he so familiar with after spending several seasons at the Wellington Cowboys.
"It was actually a tough win so credit to (Dubbo) CYMS," he said.
"They are always a good side and compete to the final minute.
"I thought they were going to run away with it but I told the boys just to dig deep."
CYMS hooker Sullivan Haycock was one of his side's best players but knows the home side weren't up to the task of repeating their efforts from a week earlier.
"It was a tough game, I think we left all our feelings in last weekend's game which sort of hurt us," he said.
"We won the premiership we wanted to win there, during the warmup it was tough for everyone to get going.
"We didn't have it in us today."
It was the home side who got off to a flying start as Jarrod Peachey scored for CYMS inside the opening three minutes before Craig McLean added the extras.
CYMS' hot start to the game continued as Troyden Dixon crossed soon after and with a successful conversion, suddenly the Dubbo-based side led 12-0 after just six minutes.
But it was the former Wellington skipper Ryan who got his new side back in the match.
The now Panthers centre muscled his way over in the eighth minute as Bathurst got on the board.
Another quick Panthers try to Evan Cafe swung the momentum of the match in Bathurst's favour and soon they were in again.
Advertisement
A third try for Panthers this time through Kevin Large followed by a successful Willie Wright conversion moved the score to 14-12 in Bathurst's favour.
Kevin Murray was the next to score for Panthers before Cameron Dennis followed suit.
Wright nailed just the one goal from his final two shots before the half-time siren sounded with Panthers ahead 24-12.
Coming out of the break, Kyujan Crawford was brilliant for CYMS.
But as CYMS looked to get themselves back into the Wright slotted a field goal to put Panthers up by a single point.
Advertisement
With the clock winding down, Dennis grabbed his second try of the match but CYMS still have time left.
Down 29-24, CYMS had one final attempt to score on the siren but couldn't giving Panthers the win.
Having retired from football after moving to Sydney not long ago, Ryan returned in 2022 to play for Panthers, a move which he has thoroughly enjoyed.
"They got be across to Bathurst, I was retired for a few years but Ben Gunn (Panthers captain-coach) asked me to come help mentor a few of these juniors coming through," he said.
"I thought why not and it's probably the best footy I've played, I'm just enjoying it."
Ryan is no stranger to playing against Dubbo CYMS and hopes the reserve grade format moves into a bigger competition in 2023.
Advertisement
"I always love playing against them, I know how most of the boys play," he said.
"They are very fit and competitive.
"This is the best format, hopefully we can get all four grades playing crossover games next year."
Haycock echoed Ryan's thoughts after playing in the Peter McDonald Premiership this season.
"For sure, it just gives us a bit more experience," he said.
"We've played the same sides for years now so change would be good.
Advertisement
"I was lucky to play a few games of first grade against those clubs.
"It's just something different."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.