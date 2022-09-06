I'll be making sure Yetholme pumped hydro project concerns are heard, MP says

Western Advocate

I'll be making sure Yetholme pumped hydro project concerns are heard, MP Paul Toole says

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated September 6 2022 - 3:09am, first published 3:00am
MEMBER for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole says he will be making sure community concerns about a proposed pumped hydro project near Yetholme are heard.

MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

