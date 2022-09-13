Western Advocate
Court

Keegan James Brooke pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to high range drink-driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
September 13 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man flips his car at The Rocks after stopping at a pub on his way home from work

"You're a husband, you're a father, you're a drinker."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.