Only days following the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death, people around the world continue to morn and pay tribute to Her Majesty, including Bathurst's Francie Morris.
Ms Morris was fortunate enough to receive a letter from The Queen on her 100th birthday, and it's a memento that she holds close to her heart.
Waking up last Friday, September 9, to the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died was very sad for Ms Morris, who is an avid royalist and has watched The Queen's journey since the beginning.
"I love the royal family, I always have loved them," she said.
"The Queen was such a lovely lady. She's been a lovely little lass. She loved her horses and loved riding.
"She was a great lady."
When Ms Morris turned 100 she received a huge number of cards from many different people, including the Prime Minister, Governor-General, the Premier of NSW and more.
But her letter from The Queen is definitely one of her favourites.
"It was wonderful," Ms Morris said.
"I think it's beautiful to have it. It's very special."
Ms Morris is 105 years old and has lived in Bathurst all of her life, so she witnessed both occasions when Queen Elizabeth II visited the town.
Residents filled the streets hoping to get a glimpse of Her Majesty, or even gift her with a bunch of flowers, and Ms Morris was front and centre.
She remembers watching The Queen walking through the street and was lucky enough to see her in very close proximity.
"I saw her, my word I did," Ms Morris said.
"It was the old council chambers. I remember her coming out and I was only metres away from where she walked down.
"It was lovely to see her, she was a lovely little girl."
People in Bathurst continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, and will be able to watch a live broadcast of her funeral at 8pm AEST on Monday, September 19.
