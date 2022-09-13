Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

Western NSW FC's under 15s, 16s chasing NPL Youth Leagues 3 semi-final upsets in Sydney

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
September 13 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY'VE been showing flashes of promise throughout their respective NPL Youth Leagues 3 seasons but now is the time for Western NSW FC's under 15s and 16s to put it all together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.