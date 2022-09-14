Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Watch

Contract to carry out early works on Great Western Highway upgrade at Little Hartley awarded

Updated September 14 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The somewhat controversial planned upgrade of the Great Western Highway at Little Hartley is a step closer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.