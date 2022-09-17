Fathers, families, food.
That was the theme of the day at Abercrombie House on September 4, when father's and their families ventured out for a special luncheon.
The historic home was the ultimate backdrop for this year's Father's Day celebrations with many locals and visitors to the region making the trip to the iconic Bathurst tourist attraction.
The event included a three course roast lunch - something enjoyed by all in attendance.
The Abercrombie House luncheon wasn't the only thing to do around the Bathurst region on Father's Day with many travelling to Mount Panorama to get a glimpse of racing history up close and personal.
There were approximately 400 people who made their way through the doors of the Bathurst National Motor Racing Museum, with some coming from as far as New Zealand.
