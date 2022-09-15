IT'S often said that anything can happen on grand final day, but it's not bold to predict you'll hear 'Oh when the Saints go marching in' at the Cooke Hockey Complex on Saturday.
It is because St Pat's will be involved with eight of the nine grand finals across the junior, women's and men's competitions staged on the day.
"It's fantastic, as a club we're really proud. People look to us, we're probably the biggest club out of all the Bathurst clubs, but I think people want to play for us because we do well," Saints committee member and women's first grade coach Bec Clayton said.
"We coach well, we play well and we get results."
The under 13 St Pat's Blue girls side will be the first to vie for glory when taking on Oberon. The under 15s girls then will square off with Kelso.
In the senior women's competition the fourth grade Saints face Larks, in third grade Kelso stands between the blue and whites and glory, while in second grade it's Pats versus United.
The women's showpiece, the first grade grand final, promises to be a cracker as the Saints square off against a Souths outfit which has survived two weeks of sudden-death hockey.
As for the men, in second grade the Saints face Buccaneers and the first grade St Pat's Blue team will be aiming up against Souths.
It took minor premiers Souths a goal in extra-time to beat St Pat's Blue in the major semi-final a fortnight ago and Saturday's decider will no doubt be just as fiercely contested.
Clayton is hoping a large group of supporters will be at the complex to cheer on the Saints in what could be one of the most successful days in the club's long history.
"Last week seeing the amount of people down here supporting our teams for the finals, it was really good to have so many from the club giving support," she said.
"We hope we have plenty of people here again this weekend to support us. It's all of Saturday, so it will be a great day with our juniors then our seniors as well.
"Some kids are playing five or six games in a weekend sometimes, some kids are playing juniors then third grade, second grade and first grade."
Saturday's eight grand final sides follow on from the club qualifying both its men's and women's Central West Premier League Hockey teams for deciders.
Though not able to win either of those, it was the first time in 11 years the Saints had two Premier League teams in grand finals on the same day.
Clayton said it means the season can already be considered a success. But it's no secret she'd love to see some premiership medals around the necks of people in blue and white on Saturday.
"It's something to be really proud of this year, especially being our 85th year. It's massive," she said.
"It's a tough competition, by no means do we rule the roost, but all our sides qualified from the top two.
"The final icing on the cake would be if we could come away with eight wins from eight grand finals."
The first of the junior grand finals starts at 8.35am, with the last match of the day the men's first grade decider. That commences at 3.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.