Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

St Pat's to contest eight out of nine Bathurst hockey grand finals on a super Saturday

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 15 2022 - 1:04am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The blue and white army will be out in force on Saturday as St Pat's will have teams in eight of the nine hockey grand finals which will be contested. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

IT'S often said that anything can happen on grand final day, but it's not bold to predict you'll hear 'Oh when the Saints go marching in' at the Cooke Hockey Complex on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.