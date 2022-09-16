THERE'S been little separating CSU FC and Eglinton FC in this year's Bathurst District Football men's premier league season and that makes for an exciting grand final matchup this Sunday.
Rarely have the two clubs managed to face one another this year while fielding full strength teams but that changes for the big day, as each side gets all their talent together for what promises to be a great match.
CSU have enjoyed a two week break leading into the decider after the Stags brought down Abercrombie FC in the major semi-final while Eglinton took the longer path by beating Collegians in the minor semi-final and then AFC in the preliminary final.
Stags president and first grade player James Worthington said that the grand final has brought together to two best quality teams of the regular season.
"I think the first week we were all really excited that we made it, and this week we've enjoyed the buildup after watching the Abercrombie and Ego game. We're moving forward, confident, and ready to go," he said.
'Ego are a fantastic side and we've had some great games against them. We've played them when we've been understrength and they've played us when they've been understrength.
"I think they're the best side in the competition, outside of us, so I think it'll be a fantastic match."
The Stags have found a lot of their glory this season through clinical working of the ball but they'll need to be accurate and calm under pressure against an Eglinton side who have proved adept at pressuring players on the ball.
"Ego are a really physical side, which can make it a little hard to adjust at times, but our boys have been working hard at training," Worthington said.
"We're ready for the occasions and we all feel prepared to take anything on."
Eglinton skipper Angus Daymond is hopeful that the team's impressive momentum can carry on for one more game, especially for the sake of players who might not get the chance again in 2023.
"For a few of the boys it will be their first first grade grand final. It's exciting times. This might also be the last shot for a couple of the guys in the team as well," he said.
"With the way we've been playing lately I think we just need to stay at that level. Us and CSU have been very close all year. We've won one each and had a draw. We just have to finish the chances we get, which we've been working on and which we've been doing over our last few games."
The focus for Eglinton in the decider? Tracking the man in defence.
"CSU are a skilful team who pass the ball around a lot," Daymond said.
"We just have to mark our men, stick to the game plan and keep working hard in defence."
The men's grand final is set to kick-off from 5pm this Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.