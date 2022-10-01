Man attributes positive reading for meth to being around a group of smokers

"I DON'T consume drugs, I was in a room with people smoking."
That is what police say Daniel Steven Parker, 42, of Joubert Drive, Llanarth, told them when he was asked if he took drugs after he was caught behind the wheel of a car with methamphetamine in his system.
Parker was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court for driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in his blood.
Documents before the court said a white/grey Ford Ranger being driven by Parker was stopped on Sydney Road in Bathurst by police about 12am on June 27 this year for random breath testing.
Parker was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station after he submitted a positive oral drug fluid test for methamphetamine.
The court heard that Parker's secondary test taken while in custody came back negative to drugs.
Parker was told the remainder of his sample would be sent to the NSW Forensic and Analytical Science Service at Lidcombe for analysis, where it was confirmed to contain methamphetamine.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted during sentencing that Parker's last driving charge was in 2018.
Parker was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.
