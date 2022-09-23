Western Advocate
Good News

The Victoria Bathurst nominated for two Australian Hotels Association awards

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated September 23 2022 - 1:05am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victoria Bathurst event manager Meg McKenna and senior housekeeper Amanda Annakin excited to be nominated for two Australian Hotels Association awards. Picture supplied

A Bathurst pub is hoping to be victorious in the upcoming Australian Hotels Association (AHA) NSW awards after being named a finalist in two categories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.