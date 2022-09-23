A Bathurst pub is hoping to be victorious in the upcoming Australian Hotels Association (AHA) NSW awards after being named a finalist in two categories.
The Victoria Bathurst has been shortlisted for best regional redevelopment and best traditional pub accommodation under $130.
During COVID lockdowns, the venue took the opportunity to renovate and redevelop the hotel's first floor, where the accommodation was quite tired.
Now the accommodation on the first floor reflects the fresh, artistic style seen in the restaurant on the ground floor, and event manager Meg McKenna said it's nice be recognised for their hard work.
"We are extremely thrilled to be able to be included as a finalist in the AHA awards. It is rewarding to be recognised within the industry and in the state," she said.
"So many people have contributed to The Victoria, to make it the place it is today, and for that we thank everyone for their support."
The renovations modernised the accommodation to suit families, couples and solo travellers.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The shared bathroom facilities were upgraded and local artists had paint brushes in hand brightening up the facility with striking artwork and murals.
Another major change since the venue's relaunch is the absence of poker machines.
The Victoria has become renowned as an entertainment hub, combining live performances, food and drinks to bring people together.
Hotel owner Heath Smith said no longer having poker machines has allowed The Victoria to focus on other forms of entertainment.
"The absence of gaming has allowed the venue to concentrate their efforts on promoting alternate and inspiring forms of entertainment," he said.
The AHA awards hold great prestige in the hospitality industry, recognising excellence across a range of categories.
The Victoria's small but mighty team hope to be victorious in securing AHA awards, with the winners announced on October 24, in Barangaroo.
In the meantime, the pub continues to pave the way as a poker free, family and dog friendly venue, highlighting quality food, drink, live music and accommodation.
