Orange siege: Armed NSW Police attend home in Peisley Street

Updated September 20 2022 - 9:31am, first published 9:28am
Flood lights have been brought in to light up a house on Peisley Street at the centre of a siege in Orange. Picture by William Davis.

A house on Peisley Street at the centre of a siege has been flood lit has Orange Police's endeavours to end what is now a long-running saga stretch into the night.

