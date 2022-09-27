"NOTHING is so painful to the human mind as a great and sudden change," - Mary Shelley, Frankenstein.
The themes of change, and the fragility of human kind are at the forefront of Bathurst Charles Sturt University (CSU) students' reimagining of the Mary Shelley classic, Frankenstein.
This production is part of the third-year students' final assessment and is the first time a production of its kind will be performed since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The presentation will be held at the Ponton Theatre at the CSU campus in Bathurst, with shows starting on Wednesday September 28, and running until Saturday October 1.
This reimagining is set in post-WWI Australia and grounds the text in a familiar space for audiences, while touching on poignant issues that also have relevance in 2022.
Final-year theatre media student and director of the Frankenstein production Ms Leila Broughton said that though this is not a new story, the fresh telling makes it unique and relatable to current audiences.
"It's themes play with the creation of life in relation to mortality, the ethics of science and the hubris of mankind," she said.
These issues include the ongoing climate catastrophes, the Supreme Court overturning of the Roe v Wade case, and the ongoing efforts to create sentient artificial intelligence technologies.
Frankenstein, as an already recognisable story, rebirthed on a set of an Australian post-war landscape, will only elevate the original tones of the novel.
"Using imagery of Australian landscapes, [our adaptation of] Frankenstein will be unique, beautiful and resonate with audiences," Ms Broughton said.
There will be five performances of the production held at CSU.
Tickets are available online at trybooking, and cost $15.00 for general admission and $10.00 for students, with an additional 50c surcharge on top of the ticket price for those purchased online.
