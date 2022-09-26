A LITTLE over two years ago Daisy Morrissey made her debut for the Bathurst Bulldogs, hoping to make a positive impact in a sport that she'd never tried before.
She's managed to do that, and more.
Morrissey was one of the standout performers for the Bathurst Bulldogs Ferguson Cup team throughout the 2022 season and her efforts were acknowledged on Friday night when she was named best and fairest.
The Souths hockey talent, who has the ability to change the course of a game, has also shown over the past two years that she's just as capable of turning the tide on the rugby union field.
With every day that goes by Morrissey said she's more and more glad that she gave a new sport a go.
"You learn something at every training session. There's a few times later into the season where I swapped to a position that I haven't played before, and everyone's always keen to help each other out," she said.
"You can't ask for more from a team when everyone's willing to help out one another like that. Right from Mel Waterford and Marita Shoulders through to the young ones coming through, like Jacinta Windsor and Ali Stanford, everyone is always willing to help.
"Ali asked me to come across to give it a go and I love it. It's such a great sport to be a part of. The club gives us so much support and I'm really grateful for that.
"Being able to play in the second row alongside Mel Waterford? What an amazing player to learn the game from. The teaching I've received from her and the rest of team was amazing when I started my rugby journey."
Morrissey said her enjoyment of playing with the Bulldogs has been a club culture that focuses on inclusivity and sharing knowledge.
"To play alongside so many quality players is amazing. They make you better as a player when you're with people of that calibre," she said.
"We're so lucky with the support that we get from our coaches, Jordan Bull and Mick Leseberg, and also from a range of Bulldogs men who support us girls every week.
"It's a huge credit to everyone involved in the club."
This season was another great tussle for the title between the Bulldogs and the Dubbo Kangaroos.
Morrissey's Bulldogs ultimately came up just short in the race for the premiership but that's got her - and the rest of the team - eager to return in style in 2023.
"Each team gets better every time you play them and the competition is always getting better because of the support its getting," she said.
"We're lucky with the Central West pathways as well, which I was able to have a run with this year. The support that guys like Matt Waterford, Shane Cantrill and Pip McIntosh provide has been great as well.
"It was a successful season for us and it makes us want to chase Dubbo even harder next year. Credit goes to them because they really deserved the win this year."
Morrissey also shared the player's player award along with Tiana Anderson.
Mia Lee was named the team's most improved player of the season while the coach's award went the way of Sarah Colman.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
