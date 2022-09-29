School photo mix-up sparked woman's attempt to fight another parent

A WOMAN has faced court after she threatened to fight someone over a school photo mix-up.
Brooke Taylor, 22, of Culnane Place, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to intimidation with the intention to cause fear of physical harm (domestic).
According to documents presented to the court, the 22-year-old was at a public school in Bathurst at about 3pm on August 3 this year when she was told her school photos had mistakenly been given to the victim.
Taylor was told to go home and collect the victim's photos she received so an exchange of the photos could take place.
According to police, Taylor went to the victim's address in Kelso and got into an argument about the images.
The victim told Taylor to "do something about it", so she replied "come outside", police say.
Taylor left the residence before police arrived at 4.30pm.
Police say they spoke with the victim and three witnesses, who confirmed Taylor wanted to fight the woman out the front of her house.
Just before 5pm, police went to Taylor's home address, where she explained that she felt angry and yelled at the victim, before admitting she wanted to brawl with the woman.
Taylor's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, told the court during sentencing that his client had no criminal history, which was factored into Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis' outcome.
"Ms Taylor, it sounds as if there is a lot of tension that underlies what is going on here," Magistrate Ellis said.
Taylor was placed on a 12-month conditional release order without conviction.
