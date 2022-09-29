Western Advocate
Court

Brooke Taylor pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to intimidation with the intention to cause fear of physical harm (domestic)

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 29 2022 - 3:09am, first published 3:00am
School photo mix-up sparked woman's attempt to fight another parent

A WOMAN has faced court after she threatened to fight someone over a school photo mix-up.

