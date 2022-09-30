Western Advocate
Court

A Bathurst region man pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to three counts of common assault (domestic)

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
September 30 2022 - 7:30am
Conditional release order for man who threw child into a wall

A MAN has fronted court over an incident in which he threw a child into a wall.

