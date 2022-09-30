Conditional release order for man who threw child into a wall

A MAN has fronted court over an incident in which he threw a child into a wall.
The Bathurst region man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to three counts of common assault (domestic).
According to police documents presented to the court, the man and his family were at their home when the children were told to get ready for bed at about 7pm on July 6 this year.
The man grabbed the child - who he believed to be misbehaving - on his right shoulder and threw him into a wall, which caused the child immediate pain, according to police.
The second victim in the matter saw what happened and got into an argument with the man, during which he grabbed her shirt and dragged her to the front door, demanding she and the children leave.
The victim contacted the man's parents due to fear for her safety and they arrived about 8pm, according to police.
The man's parents took the children into another room as the man and second victim continued to argue because he saw a photo on her phone of the child's marking from the assault.
He tried to take the phone off the victim, which resulted in a struggle, according to police.
Shortly afterwards, he left the house with his parents for the evening.
The court heard that the victim phoned police the following morning to report the matter. She supplied police with a Domestic Violence Evidence in Chief recording as well as a photo of the child's shoulder.
Police spoke with the man later that day, who admitted to grabbing the child but denied using excessive force and the other two assaults.
The man's solicitor told the court during sentencing that his client - who had no prior criminal record - became frustrated with the child on the night and lost his temper, which caused a "spur of the moment" decision.
"I think this is a classic example of your problems coming with you," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said about the man relocating from Sydney to Bathurst.
"There is no parent, blended families or not, who haven't been taken to a dark place ... but you're his father."
The man was placed on a 12-month conditional release order without conviction.
