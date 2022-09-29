Western Advocate

Ethan William Crook remains in custody after he was denied bail at Bathurst Local Court for the charge of firing a firearm at a dwelling with disregard for safety

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
September 29 2022 - 9:00am
Man alleged to be behind drive-by shooting denied bail after case's strength questioned

A MAN who is alleged to have fired a number of shots into an empty Bathurst home earlier this month has been refused bail.

Journalist

