Woman's decision to drive with a drug in her system costs her $1500

THE decision to get behind the wheel of a car with a drug in her system has cost a woman $1500.
Alicia Ann Small, 30, of Dunoon Place, Abercrombie, was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 28 for driving with an illicit drug present in her blood.
According to police documents before the court, Small was in a red Hyundai i30 on Seymour Street in Bathurst when she was pulled over by police for mobile testing at 4.10pm on June 19 this year.
Police say Small was given an oral drug fluid test, which produced a positive result for methamphetamine.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where a secondary test for drugs came back positive for the substance.
The results were later confirmed by forensic analysis, police say.
During sentencing in open court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted that Small had three prior drive with drug charges, with the last in December 2021, before she found the charges proven.
In addition to the fine, Small was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.