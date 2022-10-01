LAST year he had a 'rocket ship' to help carry him to Bathurst 1000 glory, but will Chaz Mostert be able to fulfil his need for speed as he chases a Great Race trifecta?
Though Mostert and his co-driver Lee Holdsworth became just the 13th combination to win the Great Race from pole position last year, having the fastest car at Mount Panorama is certainly a major asset.
So far this season the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver has zero pole positions to his name, Mostert's best qualifying efforts being position three at the Melbourne 400, plus Winton and Sandown and Auckland SuperSprints rounds.
It is Will Davison and Cameron Waters who top the pole position count thus far with eighth apiece, while championship leader Shane van Gisbergen has seven.
But if Mostert's team can deliver him the same sort of car as he had at Bathurst last year, then he could very well ink his name on that list.
Twelve months ago he peeled off the fastest ever Supercars lap at the circuit - a flying 2:03.3736 - in the top 10 shootout to claim pole position.
Then on race day the speed of the Commodore he shared with Holdsworth allowed Mostert to claim the chequered flag even though the team had made an extra pit stop.
It's little wonder Mostert used terms such as 'rocket ship' and 'monster' to describe it.
"Yeah unbelievable race for us," Mostert said.
"It was pretty nerve-racking having the fastest car there and qualifying on pole, but the car was mega quick through practice, mega quick in quali, and me and Lee just had to do a hard job in the race.
"The race was unreal, the car was super-fast, bit of a gut-wrenching moment when the tyre went in the race, but yeah was able to still capitalise on the pace of the car and be able to drive it back into contention.
"The car when it got to Bathurst on that hard tyre, yeah it was a special car, I'll remember that."
Though he's still chasing that position one next to his name in Supercars qualifying this year, Mostert has already produced in a shootout qualifier at Mount Panorama in 2022.
It was behind the wheel of an Audi R8 at the Bathurst 12 Hour.
Mostert clocked a 2:02.4930 lap to become the first man to claim the Bathurst 12 Hour's Allan Simonsen pole position trophy twice.
Across his career Mostert has been in the Bathurst 1000 top 10 shootout five times, while at last year's season opening Bathurst 500 he qualified for both shootouts.
But while Mostert won last year's race from pole, in 2014 he came from 25th on the grid to claim the chequered flag.
Fourteen times in the history of the Great Race the car on pole failed to finish.
It's those sort of statistics which make Mostert appreciate how special it was to hoist the Peter Brock Trophy last year.
"It's just an amazing feeling to be able to win it, shame it took so many years to be able to do it a second time," he said.
"But you look at some of the great drivers that have come in this category and some of them haven't been able to put their name on it once, so to do it twice is something really cool I'll look back on at the end of my career and be really I supposed humbled with it.
"Hopefully we can try and get a trifecta somehow."
This year's Bathurst 1000 top 10 shootout will commence at 5.05pm on Saturday, October 8.
