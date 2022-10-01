Western Advocate
Will and Alex Davison to share a seat in the Bathurst 1000 for the sixth time

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 1 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:00am
Brothers Alex and Will Davison will contest the Bathurst 1000 together for the sixth time this year.

STANDING on the top tier of the podium as victor of the Bathurst 1000 - it is something Will Davison is lucky enough to have experienced twice already but he'd desperately love to do it with his brother too.

