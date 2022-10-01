STANDING on the top tier of the podium as victor of the Bathurst 1000 - it is something Will Davison is lucky enough to have experienced twice already but he'd desperately love to do it with his brother too.
This year marks the sixth time Will Davison will unite with his older brother Alex for a shot at glory in the Great Race and he's crossing his fingers this is the year they find it.
Will currently sits third in the drivers' championship and he's notched up 13 podiums so far in 2022 behind the wheel of his #17 Ford Mustang.
In terms of pace he's earned pole position eight times this season, a record only Tickford's Cameron Waters can match.
As well as form and car speed he's also got the support of the renowned Dick Johnson Racing Team, an outfit which will notch up it's 1000th race come October 9.
And, if you ask Will, he's also got a huge asset in his brother as co-driver with Alex bringing with him the experience of 17 prior Bathurst 1000 starts.
"I really do feel he's under-rated to be honest but that's alright, perceptions are a big thing in this sport, but he wouldn't be here in a car of this calibre if he didn't deserve to be, it's nothing to do with him being my brother," Will said.
"The lap chart analysis don't lie and the breakdown the teams do after Bathurst are pretty thorough. He did a pretty good job last year just like every other time he's driven with me.
"He's faultless, he never ever makes mistakes, his pace is close to mine, he does a very, very professional job and he certainly deserves better results than what he'd has at Bathurst over the years.
"I'd love for him to get a result he deserves there, hopefully this year is our year, we're feeling pretty good about it."
Last year the brothers placed 10th together in their DJR entry with Will the lead driver and Alex the co-driver.
It was their third top 10 result as a Bathurst pairing, with their best finish a fourth in their first Great Race together in 2014 when representing Erebus.
Though the Davisons, who qualified in sixth, felt they had the potential to finish higher last year, Will was still happy to get another chance to share a seat with Alex.
"Probably at the end of 2019, I probably realistically thought that would be the last time we'd do it together," he said.
"I can remember feeling really gutted at the end of that campaign when we hadn't quite got a podium together. We'd been quite competitive but just a few things didn't roll our way.
"Then after the way 2020 panned out I certainly didn't think we'd get that shot again, so last year was really special. It was a disappointing Bathurst, but that was a few things out of our control that hurt our day and we get another shot this year."
Having won Bathurst in 2009 alongside Garth Tander and again in 2016 with Jono Webb, Will Davison knows it requires a lot of things to go right to claim the chequered flag.
But as he said, he feels Alex's Bathurst record should read better than eight top 10 finishes but no podiums. It's something he'd love to help him change.
"Let's see what happens, it's certainly a real privilege to drive together and we'll cherish every moment at Bathurst this year and see if we could have a great result, it would mean a lot," he said.
"I'm obviously focussed on the job, I don't want to let the whole emotion of brothers get in the way of our preparation. I'll do my job and he's professional, I'm sure he'll do a good job and we'll see what we can achieve this time around.
"If we could do it, it would mean a lot."
The Bathurst 1000 will commence at 11.15am on October 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.