Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Watch

Tickford boss Tim Edwards say the Bathurst 1000 is the most important race of the year

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 2 2022 - 8:49pm, first published 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE most important day on the Supercars calendar - that is how Tickford Racing's team principle Tim Edwards views the Sunday of the Bathurst 1000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.