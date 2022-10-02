Western Advocate
It's been 50 years since the late Peter Brock took his first step towards being 'King of the Mount'

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 2 2022 - 10:37pm, first published 10:30pm
This year's Bathurst 1000 marks 50 years since Peter Brock drove to his first Great Race win in his 1972 HDT Torana GTR XU1.

MOUNT Panorama 1972, a 27-year-old called Peter Brock steers a Holden Dealer Team Torana to victory in the Bathurst 1000, crossing the line a lap in front of his closest rival.

