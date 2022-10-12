Man who drank two VB 'staffies' after work ended up just over legal alcohol limit

A MAN'S guilty plea to his third drink-driving charge has led to strong words from Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis.
Matthew James Verran, 43, of Sofala Road, Laffing Waters, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court for low-range drink-driving.
According to police documents before the court, Verran left the car park of a Bathurst pub in a silver Holden Commodore at about 9.40pm on August 27 this year and was pulled over by police on Gilmour Street for a roadside alcohol test.
Police said Verran, after handing over his licence, told police he had drunk two schooners of Victoria Bitter and "they were staffies".
Verran was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station after he returned a positive roadside result for alcohol.
While in custody, Verran submitted a low-range PCA reading of 0.051 - just over the legal alcohol limit of 0.050.
During sentencing, a self-represented Verran told Magistrate Ellis he "had a lapse in judgment" before he twice apologised to the court for his actions.
"Your lack of judgment could get you into jail. You're going to lose your licence, that's the easy part," Magistrate Ellis said in response.
Verran was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Once the disqualification is complete, Verran must have an interlock device installed on his vehicle for 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.