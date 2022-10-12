Western Advocate
Matthew James Verran convicted in Bathurst Local Court for his third drink-driving charge

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 12 2022 - 3:30am
Man who drank two VB 'staffies' after work ended up just over legal alcohol limit

A MAN'S guilty plea to his third drink-driving charge has led to strong words from Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis.

