Western Advocate

Bathurst 1000 television coverage will be bigger than ever in 2022

Updated October 4 2022 - 1:40am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nearly 200 television cameras will capture every angle of the 2022 Bathurst 1000. Picture supplied

THE 2022 Bathurst 1000 will be beamed across the country and around the world, with Gravity Media and Supercars Media teaming up to deliver one of Australia's biggest television productions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.