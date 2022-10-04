THE 2022 Bathurst 1000 will be beamed across the country and around the world, with Gravity Media and Supercars Media teaming up to deliver one of Australia's biggest television productions.
In what is being touted as the "biggest ever television production" for the Bathurst 1000, the event - which spans four days - will be covered by 199 television cameras.
The cameras won't just be on the track, but also in-car, in the pits, around the track, embedded in concrete kerbs and walls, in the air and across sections of the track on a wire.
The production crew is made up of 257 people and together they will delivered a total of 2500 minutes of television coverage on Fox Sports and the Seven Network.
Coverage of this year's race will also be broadcast around the world via Supercars international broadcast partners and SuperView.
The television coverage is a far cry from the early days of the event, with just three television cameras covering the first Great Race at Mount Panorama in 1963.
It wasn't until 1977 that the first "live" helicopter camera joined the broadcast, and another two years after that in-car cameras were used.
This is the 10th year for Gravity Media's broadcast facilities and technology collaboration with Supercars Media, which produces the global and Australian television coverage of The Great Race.
They are promising coverage that bests anything they've done before.
"This year we are delivering the biggest production of the Great Race we have ever put together," Supercars head of broadcast, David Tunnicliffe, said.
"Nearly 200 cameras will bring to fans every single inch of the racetrack, ensuring viewers are right at the heart of every moment that will decide this year's King of the Mountain.
"We are also incorporating new initiatives into the broadcast to maximise the insight provided to viewers, like crossing to pit lane during sessions to talk directly to team owners, drivers and team personnel via headset to get their view on the action as it happens."
On-track action for the Bathurst 1000 will begin on Thursday, October 6.
