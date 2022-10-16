Western Advocate
Court

Rolf Heinrich Vogelsang pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to two counts of intimidation and one count of using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated October 17 2022 - 12:38am, first published October 16 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police officer who pleaded guilty to harassment, intimidation will return to court

A police officer who intimidated and harassed a woman will return to Bathurst Local Court next month for sentence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.