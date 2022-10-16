Police officer who pleaded guilty to harassment, intimidation will return to court

A police officer who intimidated and harassed a woman will return to Bathurst Local Court next month for sentence.
Rolf Heinrich Vogelsang, 49, of Westbourne Drive, Llanarth, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 28 to two counts of intimidation and one count of using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend.
Police documents presented to the court said Vogelsang went to the victim's house uninvited on the night of July 20 last year after he sent her a text message.
Vogelsang sent the victim a number of text messages the following day to ask if they could meet up for lunch. The victim did not reply until some time later when she clarified that Vogelsang could not attend her residence, according to the police documents.
Vogelsang sent a further six messages and called her mobile phone four times, but the victim did not respond, police say.
The victim and her partner - the second victim - were at a home in Llanarth about 2.20pm on July 21 last year when, according to police documents, Vogelsang arrived.
He is alleged to have barged past the initial victim and yelled out as he made his way to the living room, where the second victim was seated.
The second victim stood up from his seat as Vogelsang approached in what police documents say was an aggressive manner and asked the second victim what he was doing in the house.
After he left the location, Vogelsang sent the initial victim a number of messages between 2.50pm and 5pm on the same day to apologise for his actions, according to police documents.
Police documents said Vogelsang spoke to the first victim's sister later that afternoon and expressed a dislike for her new partner and said he wanted the new partner to suffer.
On September 30, Vogelsang sent a message to the victim at 8.37pm, which included: "Well done to you champion....well done. No mirrors in your house is there. Your corruptions and lies will come out. [Name] hates me because of you."
The victim, in the presence of the second victim and a witness, answered a call from Vogelsang two minutes after the above text was sent.
"How do you look at yourself in the mirror, you are disgusting," Vogelsang is alleged to have said to the victim as she began to cry.
Police documents said Vogelsang contacted police at 8.40pm by phone and made an allegation that he had been threatened by the second victim.
After they spoke with Vogelsang, police contacted the second victim while the first victim was present. He told the police about Vogelsang's recent conduct.
Police then went to Vogelsang's address and placed him under arrest.
During a recorded interview with police, Vogelsang admitted he went to the victim's home on July 21 and confronted the second victim in a heated conversation.
Police applied for, and were granted, a provisional Apprehended Domestic Violence Order (ADVOs) for both victims against Vogelsang.
Vogelsang's legal representative, Mr Manwaring, secured an adjournment at Bathurst Local Court for sentence or Section 14 - which allows a person who suffers from mental health or cognitive impairment and is charged with a criminal offence to avoid a record - on November 11 this year.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, in addition to granting the adjournment, formally approved the two ADVOs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.