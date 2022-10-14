Drug detection dog sniffs out cannabis on man outside bottle shop

A MAN who was caught with cannabis by a drug detection dog has had his charge dismissed following his appearance in Bathurst Local Court.
Ben Gregory Dickenson, 22, of Boundary Road, Robin Hill, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, October 12, where he was represented by solicitor James Horsburgh.
Dickenson was charged with possessing a prohibited drug, being 2.96 grams of cannabis, to which he pleaded guilty.
He ultimately had his charge dismissed under Section 10(1)(a), whereby an offence is dismissed without conditions imposed on the offender.
Police documents before the court told how at about 11.50pm on Saturday, September 3, police noticed Dickenson see the drug detection dog and then walk into Cobb and Co Bottlers on William Street as he was walking towards the Oxford Hotel.
According to police, Dickenson purchased a drink from Cobb and Co Bottlers and proceeded out into the car park.
The drug detection dog indicated the presence of drugs on Dickenson, where he was hesitant and nervous when answering police questions.
Police say they searched Dickenson and a small, clear plastic bag with cannabis leaf was found in the inner pocket of his jacket. He was questioned in relation to it.
According to police, Dickenson stated he had not worn his jacket for a month and didn't know it was in there.
He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice.
Before the court, Mr Horsburgh said Dickenson is currently studying at Charles Sturt University, where he is involved in sport and helps run events.
Mr Horsburgh said his client was previously captain at The Scots School and is currently working part-time.
The accused's references from his employer spoke of his involvement in the community.
"You're obviously not a stupid young man. You seem to be a smart young man but you've made a foolish decision," Magistrate Clare Farnan said.
"You need to make better decisions."
