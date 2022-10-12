THERE is no job too big or too small for Gary Bennett and his 'Handyman Services.'
Qualified horticulturalist, licenced chainsaw operator, fencer, and small engine mechanic, Mr Bennett has the tools necessary for any job.
He may have only been in business for 18 months, but Mr Bennett has already seen a steady flow of customers since then, and has taken on a variety of jobs; from erecting flat-packs, to building chicken coops, and performing indoor renovations.
"I do almost everything. I honestly can't think of anything that I won't have a go at or won't do," Mr Bennett said.
"I mow laws, I'm installing a kitchen, I have another job tearing carpets out, I built a shed last week, I'm painting furniture."
Mr Bennett said that the reason for his steady workflow, was his dedication to ensuring a job well-done.
"I'm anal. I very much have an eye for detail and if things aren't right, I can't walk away, I need to fix it. If I fix it in my own time and on my own dollar, that's on me. I'm the one who decides that needs to be done," he said.
"I pride myself on doing things properly and I always try and do a job as if it was at my house, and I always treat it the same. If I'm going to go spend another hour doing something properly, I would prefer to do it that way, than short change anyone."
Overall for Mr Bennett, the satisfaction of seeing through a job from start to finish, is a source of great contentment.
"I do enjoy it. There is nothing better than going somewhere, and when you walk away, you know that it doesn't get any better, that's the best job you could have done," he said.
Doing the best job possible is pivotal in a small town like Bathurst, as Mr Bennett knows that a negative critique would be his undoing.
"It's my name, it's my reputation and without a reputation, you're nowhere here. Once you get a bad word said about you, that's it; you're gone," he said.
"If you do bad work, you don't get any work."
Though 'Handyman Services' is Mr Bennett's business baby, at times, his real baby, his four-year-old son Oscar, assists as his apprentice.
"I do bring my little man to work with me sometimes ... he came with me last week and he managed to feed the lady's rabbits and chickens ... which he thought was the best thing in the world," he said.
Mr Bennett knows that without the support from his son and his family, he wouldn't have been able to find the same success that he has, and said a big thank you to those who have helped to ensure his business is booming.
"Without my extended family I wouldn't be able to do what I do," he said.
