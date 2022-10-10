Did we snap you at the council box at the Bathurst 1000 on Sunday?
Despite the weather, Mount Panorama was packed across the four days for the Great Race.
It was the first Bathurst 1000 to have full crowds since 2019, due to COVID-19 capping attendances at the last two events.
Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander took out this year's great race.
For Kiwi driver van Gisbergen, it was his second win at Mount Panorama, while Tander took home his fifth win.
It was a fitting win for the duo, as they drove a Holden to victory in the race, the last time the manufacturer will feature at the Great Race after General Motors announced the retirement of the brand in 2020.
