DESPITE weather delays, the NSW Government's project to upgrade the Great Western Highway between Bathurst and Kelso is on track to be completed by late-2023.
The upgrade of the highway is expected to improve traffic flow through the eastern entrance to Kelso and improve safety by expanding the highway and shoulders to provide two lanes in each direction from Ashworth Drive to Napoleon Street, and two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound from Napoleon Street to east of Ceramic Avenue.
The installation of asphalt is currently being undertaken according to a Transport for NSW spokesperson.
"Work to install asphalt between Napoleon Street and Ceramic Avenue is currently being carried out, weather permitting, and the next steps include switching traffic to this new road surface to enable work to start on the upgrade to the western lanes," the spokesperson said.
"Stormwater work has also been completed in the area between Napoleon Street and Ceramic Avenue on the northern side of the highway.
"Other work completed to date includes the first stage of landscaping with the planting of 50 new trees to line the future expanded highway - pin oaks, along with red oaks and Cimmaron ash."
The spokesperson confirmed that the project has been impacted by recent wet weather, but said the project remains on track to be completed by the end of next year.
"Wet weather and flooding events have impacted major projects all over the state, and Kelso to Raglan has not been immune," the spokesperson said.
"The project team has lost 35 per cent of available working days across the project due to inclement weather. However, at this stage the project remains on track for completion by late-2023."
