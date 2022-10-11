Western Advocate
Kurt Toole, 32, of Sunbright Road, Kelso, put behind bars after pleading guilty in Bathurst Local Court to drug supply, affray

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated October 12 2022 - 1:33am, first published October 11 2022 - 5:30pm
Man put behind bars as he awaits his fate for drug supply charges

A MAN who admitted to supplying cocaine and amphetamine for distribution in the Bathurst region has been put behind bars as he awaits his fate.

