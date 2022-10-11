BATHURST cricketers will have to wait until the following summer to get their first taste of the newly upgraded Sportsground.
The Sportsground has been out of action since July, 2021, when work began to transform the venue into one of the region's leading cricket venues.
The entire cycling track was ripped up, stormwater drainage and irrigation has been installed, the picket fence was removed and then reinstated and there's been concrete slab work in front of the amenities block.
One of the last things that remains and by far the most time consuming process is the establishment of the new turf, so sand slit drainage can be installed.
"We're currently waiting for the turf to be established, so sand slit drainage can be installed," a Bathurst Regional Council representative said.
"Wet weather has significantly slowed the progress of works, but the fields are still expected to return to use as originally anticipated for the 2023-24 cricket season.
"This is subject to weather and ongoing turf establishment."
The works at the Sportsground are being conducted as part of a $1.5 million funding project from Bathurst Regional Council, the NSW Government and Cricket NSW.
The Sportsground has historically hosted cricket, athletics and rugby league, having hosted 25 Group 10 Rugby League grand finals between 1950 and 1981.
The last cricket match played at the Sportsground was the 2021 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket grand final back in March of that year, which saw local club St Pat's Old Boys lose to Orange City.
Records of the Sportsground's existence can be traced back to the 19th century, when it was once referred to in the National Advocate archives as the Bathurst Cricket Ground.
