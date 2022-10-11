Western Advocate

There's still a wait until Bathurst Sportsground will be ready

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
October 11 2022 - 7:00am
The Bathurst Sportsground is unlikely to see any cricket until the 2023-24 season. Picture by Bradley Jurd

BATHURST cricketers will have to wait until the following summer to get their first taste of the newly upgraded Sportsground.

