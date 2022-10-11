Western Advocate
Updated

Man shot by police was wanted as part of ongoing operation

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated October 11 2022 - 9:20am, first published 8:26am
A MAN shot by police on Tuesday morning was wanted as part on an ongoing police investigation, the region's highest ranking police officer has confirmed.

