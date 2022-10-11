THERE'S a buzz around the Eglinton Tennis Club, there's anxious anticipation something bloomin' marvellous is on the way - it's because the spring competition is about to commence and it promises exciting tennis from five very well balanced sides.
So who are in what teams and what are their chances to win the grand final? Let's take a look:
Team Wingbacks: Dave Craft, Bailey Honeyman, Harry Dang, Sarah Tree (c), Grahame Stapleton, 15-1.
Team Chesterfields: Matt Tree, Allyson 'iron lady' Schumacher (c), Robert Mack, Rebekah Fisher, Stacey Markwick, 2-1.
Team Queen Anne's: Rod Schumacher, John 'slugger' Bullock, Jason Honeyman (c), Paul Clancy, Jim Geyer, 100-1.
Team Grandfathers: Jason Molkentin, Adrian Hotham, Brian Dwyer, Leo Meares (c), Andrew Howarth, 5-1.
Team Drop Ins: Garth Hindmarch, Andrew Tree, Kurt Booth (c), Kath Wilkinson, Sebastian Honeyman, 10 -1.
Astute judge Frank Buckley, a former club grand final winner, believes this year's spring competition will be all about a bolter and that bolter is Honeyman's Queen Anne's side.
He thinks they will do as Prince of Penzance did with Michelle Payne on board in Melbourne Cup in 2015 when winning at odds of 100-1. Buckley is tipping them to win the spring grand final at 100-1.
''I look at form, you have the best two left handers in the competition in 'rocket' Rod Schumacher and former Bathurst junior champion 'slugger' Bullock teaming up together. What more do want?," Buckley said.
"Then the rest of the players in the side, Honeyman, Clancy and Geyer, they're most definitely under-rated. Its going to be the boil over of all boil overs for sure."
The bookies believe the 'iron lady' Schumacher will win back-to-back titles and steer her Chesterfields side to grand final glory.
"The 'iron lady' has the uncanny knack of priming her players to peak just at the right time come finals time," one judge said.
"Schumacher has a new-look side with plenty of experience and that is why she and her side will have the edge on the other sides in this competition."
Keep posted for updates on club championships.
This year's spring competition sponsored by Andrew Tree Upholstery
Good hitting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.