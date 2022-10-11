Western Advocate
Tennis Talk: Spring competition promises exciting tennis from five well balanced sides

By John Bullock
Updated October 11 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 10:58pm
Garth Hindmarch will play for Team Drop Ins in the Eglinton Tennis Club's spring competition. Picture supplied

THERE'S a buzz around the Eglinton Tennis Club, there's anxious anticipation something bloomin' marvellous is on the way - it's because the spring competition is about to commence and it promises exciting tennis from five very well balanced sides.

