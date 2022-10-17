A MAN who disobeyed a road closed sign on a flooded section of Eleven Mile Drive had an "urgent requirement to go to the toilet", Bathurst court has heard.
Reweti Tapu, 42, of Loren Street, Eglinton, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, where he was represented by solicitor Evan Dowd.
Tapu was charged with four offences: one count of disobeying a road access sign, two counts of resisting or hindering a police officer in the execution of duty and one count of not stopping a vehicle when directed to do so.
He pleaded guilty to all four charges.
Police documents before the court told how Tapu was driving towards a low level crossing of Eleven Mile Drive at Eglinton on August 5, 2022 at around 10.06pm when police saw him cross to the incorrect side of the road and drive past a barrier saying "road closed".
Police came up behind the vehicle and activated warning devices at 10.08pm, before Tapu turned left onto Loren Street.
The police documents outlined that, as the vehicle drove along Loren Street, Tapu continued to ignore police warning devices. The vehicle then sped up and continued along Loren Street, before Tapu pulled into his premises.
Tapu quickly exited the vehicle and headed towards the front door, according to the police documents.
Police headed towards him on foot across the front lawn and yelled: "Stop. You are under arrest for committing an offence."
According to the police documents, Tapu responded that he hadn't done anything wrong and asked police to get off his property.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Police said that as they approached Tapu, he ran to the front door.
According to police documents, police ran up to him and attempted to physically restrain him, before Tapu swung his closed left fist in the direction of the police officer.
Police said Tapu got to the front door, opened the screen door and continued to resist police as they attempted to restrain him.
The main front door was suddenly opened by a person inside the dwelling and Tapu fell inside, according to the police documents.
Police said they attempted to physically restrain him in the foyer of the dwelling.
Police said Tapu told them to get off him and get out of his "[expletive] house" as he struggled with them.
He asked why he was being arrested and said he was "at home".
Police said they informed him again that he did not stop in relation to a traffic offence and repeatedly told him to "stop resisting".
Several more police arrived at the scene and Tapu was restrained and handcuffed. Police said he remained aggressive and verbally abusive.
He was taken into custody and transported to Bathurst Police Station, where he was subsequently charged.
Mr Dowd told the court that Tapu "clearly overacted" in front of police, saying his client did not realise police were behind him.
He said his client went around the road closed sign because of an "urgent requirement to go to the toilet".
Magistrate Clare Farnan said the reason for disobeying the road closed sign was "quite surprising".
"It seems there's issues with your driving that need addressing," she said.
"I accept that the resist police is out of character."
For disobeying the road access sign and not stopping a vehicle when directed to do so, Tapu was convicted and fined $500 for each.
On the two counts of resisting or hindering a police officer in the execution of duty, Tapu was convicted and given a conditional release order for 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.