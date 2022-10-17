NO MATTER the hand dealt to members of the Bathurst and District Bridge Club, they were all happy to be there for their Friday bridge meet.
The bridge club meets five times a week for bridge sessions, and once a week for a mahjong session at their purpose-built premises at 47 Mitre Street Bathurst.
These sessions times include afternoons and weekends, in order to allow those who are not available during working hours to have the opportunity to participate in the game.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The club is also accommodating to both new and experienced players, and allows free lessons for those wishing to learn the art of the game.
Bathurst and District Bridge Club committee member Barbara Woolfe said that the atmosphere of the club is very sociable, and is always welcoming to new members.
"Our club in particular has a reputation for being very friendly, we get told that all the time by people who come here," she said.
Annual membership subscriptions to the bridge club are $50, with refreshments provided.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.